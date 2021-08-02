 Skip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Palmyra - $228,500

One level living at it’s Best. Featuring an open floor plan with vaulted ceilings, wood burning fireplace, open kitchen with ample cabinet space. Bonus room could be used as a 3rd bedroom, nursery, office space whatever your needs may desire. Master Bedroom walks out to the oversized deck perfect for a hot tub, huge master closet that walks through to the master bath. Attached garage for easy access to the kitchen. Freshly painted ready to move in. Close proximity to Turkey Sag gate where you’ll find shopping, dining and much more.

