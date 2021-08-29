2 Bedroom Home in Palmyra - $189,000

Experience one of the original homes here at the Lake, located in the golf course area. Wonderful chalet offers large open kitchen, large great room with tons of windows and natural light. Main level master bedroom and bath along with additional bedroom and full guest bath. There is a cozy second level loft great for a home office, art studio or overflow guests. Full basement offers additional living space along with a one car garage. Home is being sold strictly AS-IS. HVAC new 2018 years old.