2 Bedroom Home in Palmyra - $1,275,000

ENDLESS OPTIONS!! This 374+ acre property is located right outside of Lake Monticello. Currently an active livestock farm, features include: 100 fenced acres, planted timber, pole barn house, new 24x48 hay barn, young orchard, 400ft road frontage, bold stream. Built in 2019, 2 bedroom, 1 bath house features all new appliances, spray foam insulation, 400amp electric service, new well & septic. Property is ideal for solar farm, subdivision/development, no covenants or conservation easements. 20 minutes to Charlottesville!