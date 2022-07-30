ENDLESS OPTIONS!! This 374+ acre property is located right outside of Lake Monticello. Currently an active livestock farm, features include: 100 fenced acres, planted timber, pole barn house, new 24x48 hay barn, young orchard, 400ft road frontage, bold stream. Built in 2019, 2 bedroom, 1 bath house features all new appliances, spray foam insulation, 400amp electric service, new well & septic. Property is ideal for solar farm, subdivision/development, no covenants or conservation easements. 20 minutes to Charlottesville!
2 Bedroom Home in Palmyra - $1,275,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
The council cites event in which new Board of Visitor member planned to remove a sign from a Lawn residence door that included an obscenity.
Owner George Swingler will close the store this coming Friday.
Politics is the art of the possible. So while we share the University of Virginia Student Council’s fear that Bert Ellis will do more harm tha…
Last week, Congressman Bob Good embarrassed his constituents again. This time, the nay-saying Republican was one of only 18 members of the 435…
Earlier this week, Ann McLean, Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s new appointee to the Virginia Board of Historic Resources, gave an interview to conservat…
UVA Health officials began discussing the reality of tackling two epidemics as students return to school.
According to University of Virginia history Professor Caroline E. Janney’s astonishing new book, “Ends of War: The Unfinished Fight of Lee’s A…
Jon Taylor is a Democrat. He lives in Louisa County. That makes him a bit of an endangered species in a conservative, Republican stronghold. B…
Former Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax has long accused Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney and former Gov. Terry McAuliffe of fanning the allegations against him — assertions that Stoney and McAuliffe have consistently denied.
The 2022 All Central Virginia girls lacrosse team.