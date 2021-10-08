Welcome to the Block House at Bundoran Farm! Located on 2.37 verdant acres, and surrounded by rolling Piedmont views, the Block House has been fully renovated by Shelter Associates to accentuate its sublime proportion and scale. The 2-3 bedroom, 2 bath home boasts a newly stuccoed exterior with mahogany doors and storm windows, freshly painted trim, brick pathways, side/rear porch, and a cedar shake roof with copper gutters and downspouts. The interior features original hardwood floors and doors/hardware, fully tiled baths, stainless kitchen appliances and Alberene soapstone counters, and original sandblasted/painted radiators. Spacious master suite with terraced courtyard. Owner designed rear porch with custom wrought iron railings. High efficiency heating/cooling and foam insulation keep the home temperate year-round. Firefly 1G fiber optic internet. Majestic 150 year old trunkated scarlet oak tree is a focal point of the grounds, which also features sugar maple and oriental elm trees, invisible fence and a large riding ring. The conservation oriented community offers 15 miles of walking and bridle trails. Perfect for full time living or weekend enjoyment, and all just 20 minutes from UVA and downtown Charlottesville.
2 Bedroom Home in North Garden - $639,000
