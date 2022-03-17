 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in North Garden - $1,625

Gorgeous Country home, sitting on the edge of rolling pastures and a large farm, with custom wood floors, exposed beams, views and more. This one is special and in great shape. Located 10 minutes south from the Fontaine Research Park, City of Charlottesville and UVA. 2 bedrooms 2 baths, Laundry room, open floor plan and more. No smoking, No pets.

