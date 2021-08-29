 Skip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Keene - $169,000

Affordable one level living in Albemarle County just 20 minutes to Charlottesville. This charming home on one private acre has beautiful hardwood floors; spacious living room with fireplace, large eat-in kitchen; 2 large bedrooms and fenced backyard. All major systems have been updates in the last 8 years including septic, roof, siding, electrical, plumbing had furnace. Great opportunity for first time homebuyers or investors.

