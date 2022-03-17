 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Gordonsville - $1,550

2 Bedroom Home in Gordonsville - $1,550

Move in ready home in the heart of Gordonsville with nearly 2 acres! Convenient location close to town for errands, shopping and dining with a short distance to I64. Must provide 1st month's rent and security deposit. Credit check and references required. Tenant responsible for yard maintenance and all utilities. Utilities must be placed in Tenant's name. Home will be available April 1, 2022.

