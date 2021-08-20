 Skip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Faber - $545,000

Sweeping pastoral beauty and serenity await you on this 54 acre lot bordering Albemarle and Nelson counties. Enjoy the best of both worlds with peaceful, panoramic blue ridge mountain views and amenities of FiberOptic Broadband Internet with FireFly (100 Mbps download/upload speed with up to 1 Gbps) and easy access to stellar wineries and restaurants in town. Build your dream home on any number of stunning locations and turn the current well-maintained property into a guest-house. Cleared pastured land offers spectacular unobstructed views. Fenced fields offer endless possibilities for farming, gardening, and livestock.

