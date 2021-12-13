2 Bedroom Home in Faber - $119,900

Fixer upper on 2 acres in northern Nelson County. Home features large rooms, an airy sunroom, dry basement. Level/rolling 2 acres with mature trees and great terraced garden spot. Lots of potential. Convenient to all Nelson County offerings. 40 miles to Lynchburg, 20 miles to Charlottesville. There is currently no bathroom, septic, appliances and will not qualify for most loans. Sold "as is"