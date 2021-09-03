2 Bedroom Home in Crozet - $749,000

THIS PROPERTY IS A FANTASTIC COMMERCIAL OFFERING IN THE NEW DOWNTOWN CROZET DISTRICT, WHICH allows for many uses, including a potential for building a four story office building on the .91 acre of property. It is served by public water and sewer, and has a paved ingress and egress to Three Notch'd Rd. in the Crozet Downtown Area. Originally built as a two bedroom home, the one level structure contains a kitchen, great room and two bedrooms, totaling just under 1000 finished sq. ft. There is a large covered front porch and a large, open, rear deck. There also two storage buildings , and a paved parking lot. In the past this property has served as a pediatric doctor's clinic, and currently is used a preschool facility. SHOWN by appointment only. Currently the building houses a pre-school, and prior to that it was used as a doctor's clinic. Under the new Albemarle County zoning designation of Downtown Crozet District, there are multiple possibilities for the land and the house: ice cream or pizza parlor, doctor's clinic, small restaurant, etc.