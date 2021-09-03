THIS PROPERTY IS A FANTASTIC COMMERCIAL OFFERING IN THE NEW DOWNTOWN CROZET DISTRICT, WHICH allows for many uses, including a potential for building a four story office building on the .91 acre of property. It is served by public water and sewer, and has a paved ingress and egress to Three Notch'd Rd. in the Crozet Downtown Area. Originally built as a two bedroom home, the one level structure contains a kitchen, great room and two bedrooms, totaling just under 1000 finished sq. ft. There is a large covered front porch and a large, open, rear deck. There also two storage buildings , and a paved parking lot. In the past this property has served as a pediatric doctor's clinic, and currently is used a preschool facility. SHOWN by appointment only. Currently the building houses a pre-school, and prior to that it was used as a doctor's clinic. Under the new Albemarle County zoning designation of Downtown Crozet District, there are multiple possibilities for the land and the house: ice cream or pizza parlor, doctor's clinic, small restaurant, etc.
2 Bedroom Home in Crozet - $749,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
The announcement did little to clarify the reasons for either employment decision, but followed months of behind the scenes struggles that were recently brought to public attention.
Places north and west of Richmond stand to see the biggest soaking
Several members of the UVa Board of Visitors told athletics staff on Friday that they support funding a $136 million athletics project that includes $65 million to build a football training facility and $22 million to renovate the existing facility for use as an Olympic sports training facility.
Amber Harper said that her 15-year-old son, Ti’lor Harper, was checking on his cousin, who was involved in the fight, but didn’t know what happened that led to her son ending up on the ground underneath two deputies.
A Greene County woman, who was arrested and charged last weekend in connection to a possible sex crime against a family member, was in Greene …
“It's trying to get your toddler to wear a mask,” she said. “If the toddler feels like it, they do it and if they don't, they don’t. It’s not viciousness; it’s not meanness. You can explain until you are blue in the face but the toddler is going to take the mask off.”
For the first time since 2016, the Virginia men’s basketball team’s recruiting class includes three top-100 players.
The collision occurred at a construction site in the 900 block of Druid Avenue around 1 p.m. Monday.
“I think we need to do some sort of analysis of what would happen if Crozet had a governmental system similar to what Scottsville has, where we would control our own planning for the future. I feel that the county is too big, it's too populous, it's too diverse to be effectively governed.”
“It will be evident at trial that Fields was an attendee of the rally and nothing more."