2 Bedroom Home in Crozet - $430,100

June/July 2021 Delivery. This 3BR/3.5 Bath End-Unit Weston Townhome w/ Rear-Load 2-Car Garage in Old Trail features a versatile floorplan with dual suite layout, large gourmet kitchen, dining, and open great room. Upstairs, enjoy dual suites with walk-in closets, luxurious bathrooms, side by side laundry, and linen closet. Additional first-level bed/bath complete this 3-level townhome. Conveniently located near walking trails, shops, dining, pool, and golf course. Fiber optic internet available. Every home is Pearl Certified and HERS scored by a third party to ensure quality, comfort, and peace of mind. Price includes large Trex deck and design center upgrades. Similar photos.

