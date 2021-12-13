2 Bedroom Home in Crozet - $269,500

OPEN HOUSE on Sunday, 12/12 from 2 - 4 PM. There is a lot to love about this cute, brick rancher. It situated on a nice lot in a great neighborhood and within walking distance of downtown Crozet. This light-filled home has plenty of space for the family. The bedrooms are nicely sized and there is the possibility of a 3rd bedroom with the addition of a door. The kitchen has loads of cabinets and counter space, including a breakfast bar that is perfect for entertaining. Come and see one of the most affordable homes in the highly desired town of Crozet. The sellers are offering a 14-month home warranty for the new homeowner.