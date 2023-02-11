Brand new luxury apartments in the heart of Old Trail available April 2023! You will love the high-end finishes including luxury vinyl plank flooring, granite countertops, stainless appliances in the kitchen and mountain views! Open living with large island open to the great room with dining and living areas, and two separate bedrooms each with ceiling fan and full bathroom. Apartments are easily accessible with elevators and ADA compliant doorways. Fiber high speed internet is included in the rent and each unit includes hard-wired, secured internet in the living room and each bedroom. This building is an active construction site. Please do not enter unescorted. Contact listing agent for details and a tour.
2 Bedroom Home in Crozet - $2,800
