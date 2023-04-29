Hard Hat Tours 4/29 1-4pm and 5/3 4-7pm. Brand new luxury apartments in the heart of Old Trail available July 2023! You will love the high-end finishes including luxury vinyl plank flooring, granite countertops, stainless appliances in the kitchen and mountain views! Open living with large island open to the great room with dining and living areas, and two separate bedrooms each with ceiling fan and full bathroom. Apartments are easily accessible with elevators and ADA compliant doorways. Fiber high speed internet is included in the rent and each unit includes hard-wired, secured internet in the living room and each bedroom. This building is an active construction site. Please do not enter unescorted. Contact listing agent for details and a tour.
2 Bedroom Home in Crozet - $1,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
A Charlottesville mother who worked in and supported child advocacy organizations has been arrested and indicted on federal allegations that s…
Spotsylvania County says it's been left out of talks over neighboring Wilderness Crossing development
Spotsylvania County officials say Orange County isn’t following a “good neighbor policy” as it moves ahead with the major Wilderness Crossing …
The University of Virginia athletic department clinches victory in the 2022-23 Commonwealth Clash competition with Virginia Tech.
Police at the University of Virginia are asking for the public’s assistance to find a man suspected in a reported purse-jacking near the schoo…
The U.S. Department of Education’s Office for Civil Rights has launched an investigation into claims that faculty at the University of Virgini…