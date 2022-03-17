 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

2 Bedroom Home in Crozet - $1,650

2 Bedroom Home in Crozet - $1,650

Charming 2 Bedroom 1bath detached residence within walking distance to downtown Crozet. Residence features hardwood floors, large open living room, formal dining area, large rear screened porch, and private backyard with mountain views. No section 8 applicants.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Breaking Sports News

News Alert