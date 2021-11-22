2 Bedroom Home in Covesville - $150,000

Be a part of Central Virginia history in this charming turn of the century farm house in historic Covesville! On almost 2 private acres in Albemarle County with tremendous mountain views, this home has had some updating, and is ready for your personal touches. Conveniently located to Charlottesville with easy access to 29, this home is ideal for those wanting affordable housing in Albemarle County, or as a potential rental for investors. Improvements include: '¢ Jotul wood burning stove installed by Acme Stove, Charlottesville, insulation added to attic, Byler 12X20 metal shed, plastic liner added to crawl space, new roof and gutter guards 10 years old, over the years updated electrical, plumbing, windows, new linoleum in kitchen and bath, freshly painted exterior and interior.