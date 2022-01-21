This home was updated from an ordinary house to an extraordinary home both inside and outside! The kitchen has been completely remodeled with all new appliances as well as two pantries. Light filled sunroom looks out at the back yard which has been beautifully landscaped and is completely fenced. There is plenty of storage space for both inside and outside toys and equipment. The icing on the cake is the great location with easy access to downtown and Route 29.
2 Bedroom Home in Charlottesville - $525,000
