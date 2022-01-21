 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

2 Bedroom Home in Charlottesville - $525,000

2 Bedroom Home in Charlottesville - $525,000

This home was updated from an ordinary house to an extraordinary home both inside and outside! The kitchen has been completely remodeled with all new appliances as well as two pantries. Light filled sunroom looks out at the back yard which has been beautifully landscaped and is completely fenced. There is plenty of storage space for both inside and outside toys and equipment. The icing on the cake is the great location with easy access to downtown and Route 29.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Breaking Sports News

News Alert