Rare opportunity to own 4.37 acres with a division right... in the desirable Meriweather Lewis school district. The land perks for 2, four bedroom homes. So many options! The original farmhouse of 1826 square feet, built in 1935, is waiting to be brought back to life. The cottage, renovated in 2008, offers so much potential as a rental, in-law residence, or a place to live while you renovate or build a new home...divide the land and resell either parcel...Conveniently located minutes from Barracks Road and other Charlottesville amenities with winter mountain views ,and nearly level yard. Peaceful and quiet ...
2 Bedroom Home in Charlottesville - $500,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Stanardsville teenager Brandon Wade Shifflett, 18, was sentenced by Hon. Judge Claude Worrell Jan. 18 to 40 years’ incarceration—the maximum s…
The college, located south of Harrisonburg, tweeted at 1:24 p.m., announcing the report of an active shooter. Minutes later the college tweeted "This is not a test. More info to follow."
A student at Roanoke’s Patrick Henry High School died late Friday in a shooting at a downtown Blacksburg hookah lounge. Police took a man into custody for his slaying and for the wounding of four others.
Calvin E. Robertson Jr., 90, and Gloria Robertson, 88, died after the Thursday morning incident, police said.
Even with on-going school capacity concerns, a rezoning that allows an 85-home development at 1805 Avon Street Extended to move forward was ap…
You can’t win a civil lawsuit where no one got hurt. That truth likely will determine the outcome of a legal action bent on killing an anti-ra…
A group of parents of students with disabilities, including two parents from Albemarle County, filed a lawsuit in federal court Tuesday agains…
“Addressing racism is uncontrovertibly a legitimate pedagogical interest."
Five takeaways from the 2022 Virginia football schedule.
Three takeaways from the Virginia men's basketball team's 71-58 win over Miami.