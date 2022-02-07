2 Bedroom Home in Charlottesville - $500,000

Rare opportunity to own 4.37 acres with a division right... in the desirable Meriweather Lewis school district. The land perks for 2, four bedroom homes. So many options! The original farmhouse of 1826 square feet, built in 1935, is waiting to be brought back to life. The cottage, renovated in 2008, offers so much potential as a rental, in-law residence, or a place to live while you renovate or build a new home...divide the land and resell either parcel...Conveniently located minutes from Barracks Road and other Charlottesville amenities with winter mountain views ,and nearly level yard. Peaceful and quiet ...