2 Bedroom Home in Charlottesville - $497,000

Modern and move in ready eco-friendly home in desirable Riverbluff community. This home is situated directly across from community playground and trail head leading through 15 acre wooded open space to Riverview Park and Rivanna river. Open floor plan, high ceilings and 2.5 bath floor plan option. Designed to balance an abundance of light and space with functionality, privacy and low maintenance living. Large windows allow plentiful natural light and provide garden and wooded views. A perfect nest for nature enthusiast of any degree. Hardwood flooring throughout entire home, efficient ductless heating/cooling, 9 and 10 foot ceilings, off street parking and more. TING Gigabit internet service available. Walking distance to Woolen Mills, Riverview Park, Meade Park and Rivanna Trail/River. Turn key home! 3D tour link available!

