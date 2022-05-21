2 Bedroom Home in Charlottesville - $475,000

JUST LISTED! And professional photos coming. This LIKE-NEW light-filled 2br/2.5ba Ecosmart contemporary home w/ PARK VIEWS in the HEART OF THE CITY is the perfect home-base to WALK/BIKE to all that is vibrant Downtown & UVA! Easy 1/2 mile stroll to Ix Park farmer's market, restaurants, festivals + 1 mi to UVA/hospital. Exceptionally functional floorplan lives larger w/ thoughtful details, great storage, gracious living space + open kitchen w/ bar seating, soapstone counters, white shaker-style cabinets, breakfast nook. Laundry is upstairs by the 2 bedrooms, each with its own walk-in closet + ensuite bathroom. Host friends in the LEVEL BACKYARD w/ space for garden/pets/bbq or take advantage of all the WALKABLE LIFESTYLE has to offer!