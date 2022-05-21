JUST LISTED! And professional photos coming. This LIKE-NEW light-filled 2br/2.5ba Ecosmart contemporary home w/ PARK VIEWS in the HEART OF THE CITY is the perfect home-base to WALK/BIKE to all that is vibrant Downtown & UVA! Easy 1/2 mile stroll to Ix Park farmer's market, restaurants, festivals + 1 mi to UVA/hospital. Exceptionally functional floorplan lives larger w/ thoughtful details, great storage, gracious living space + open kitchen w/ bar seating, soapstone counters, white shaker-style cabinets, breakfast nook. Laundry is upstairs by the 2 bedrooms, each with its own walk-in closet + ensuite bathroom. Host friends in the LEVEL BACKYARD w/ space for garden/pets/bbq or take advantage of all the WALKABLE LIFESTYLE has to offer!
2 Bedroom Home in Charlottesville - $475,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Culpeper district of the Virginia Department of Transportation said on social media that the wreck involved a box truck.
Justin Michael Tilghman, 36 died at the crash scene at U.S. 29/Seminole Trail and Greenbrier Drive.
“I think with the group we have coming back, we could do something special.”
Charlottesville has not yet been rezoned, but a big national developer, together with their Charlottesville architect, has been confidently ci…
Shooter's writing espouses a white supremacist theory echoed in shouts heard on Charlottesville streets in August 2017.
The solar farm would take up approximately 650 acres off Secretarys Road.
awrabel@dailyprogress.com (434) 978-7261
Authorities say multiple people have been shot at a church in Southern California and a flea market in Houston.
Police said Bryan Daniel Warrick, 34, and a juvenile passenger, were killed when their car turned from southbound U.S. 29 onto eastbound Interstate 64 and was struck by a box truck headed northbound.