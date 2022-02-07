2 Bedroom Home in Charlottesville - $475,000

This newly renovated home is an ideal opportunity for an investor or an owner-occupant who is looking for rental income. This cottage-style home is located on a quiet, dead-end street with plenty of off-street parking and has a projected combined rental income of $3,000 per month. The first level is a beautifully finished studio apartment, with a new kitchen, new heating & cooling system, a tiled bathroom with a full-sized tub, durable hard-surfaced floors, full-sized washer and dryer, oversized closet, and new paint. It is fully furnished and has new window treatments. The upper floor is a one-bedroom unit featuring hard-surfaced floors throughout, a large eat-in kitchen with a skylight, a tiled bathroom with a full-sized tub, a new washer/dryer, large closet spaces, and a bedroom with a high ceiling and French doors that leads to a large outdoor deck. The living room has abundant light, a cathedral ceiling, and a fireplace. The house is located near the UVA campus and medical center and has easy access to I-64.