2 Bedroom Home in Charlottesville - $475,000

This FULLY RESTORED 1920's 2 bed 2 bath BELMONT home seamlessly marries quality, historic character, and function! Featuring a NEW METAL ROOF and gutters, all new systems (wiring, PEX plumbing, hot water heater, A/C, GAS FURNACE, and insulation), and also one-of-a-kind reclaimed stained glass transom windows, restored original double-hung sash windows, refinished hardwood floors, thoughtfully added pocket doors, practical built-ins throughout, new side deck, deep rocking chair front porch, and more! Allow your dog to roam free in the FULLY FENCED 1/4 ACRE YARD and prepare meals in the BRAND NEW KITCHEN with large undermount sink, HONED GRANITE COUNTERTOPS and custom range hood. Conveniently located on a quiet CUL-DE-SAC but still just a few blocks to all of Belmont’s shops and restaurants and an easy walk to the downtown mall!

