2 Bedroom Home in Charlottesville - $389,000

Established Property with Better than New House! This remodeled 2 bed 1 bath Cottage has dramatic appeal & plenty of land to enjoy! The open vaulted ceilng in the living room is accented by the custom Fireplace Restoration. Hand Designed Rock Masonry with Oak Mantle & Soapstone Surround & Hearth. All New Drywall, Electrical, Water Lines in & Out; New Stainless Appliances, Barn-Style Glass Sliding Shower Door is on order from Commonwealth Glass. 17 Tons of Driveway gravel & expansion. All new Walkways, dry laid tight tamped pavers & landscaping. Full refinishing of hardwood floors & new Waterproff Interlocking Luxury Vinyl & Ceramic Tile in Kitchen, Bathroom, Hallway and Bedrooms. All Rafters insulated with batton & walls are blown and styrofoam insulation. Whole New Pressure tank & lines buried to current code. New electrcial and shut offs for well & septic systems. 20k Chimney Restoration includes: New Firebox, Damper, Chimney Cap, Flu & Insulation, Metal Framing & Backerboard. NEW: Hardiplank Siding, New Lawn (seed, top soil, straw), Pella Double Hung Tilt Sash Windows, Newer Architectural Roof, NEW Tankless Water Heater, New HVAC System, NEW thermostat... TRULY A MUST SEE!