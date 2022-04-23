Belmont townhome built in 2019 by Southern Development Homes offers style, EcoSmart construction, and convenience in the city. This like-new, contemporary home is walking distance to parks, restaurants, breweries, the Rivanna river, and the Historic Downtown Mall. The Oakmont offers dual suites upstairs and bright, open-living on the main level with a beautiful kitchen that walks out to a fenced yard and patio. Enjoy the low maintenance living of a newer, eco-friendly home with incredibly low utility bills and an HOA that covers grass mowing. Move in this summer and enjoy the many parks nearby, tubing down the Rivanna, Brunch at Beer Run, or trivia night at Firefly restaurant just a few blocks away!
2 Bedroom Home in Charlottesville - $350,000
