2 Bedroom Home in Charlottesville - $339,000

Absolutely adorable Fry's Spring bungalow conveniently located near UVA grounds, UVA hospital, Fry's Spring Beach Club, and Route 29 corridor, featuring all the charm of yesteryear with all of today's conveniences. Sellers have updated nearly every inch of this sweet home including new siding, roof, windows, hot water heater, and decking. Eat-in kitchen was completely renovated and includes stainless appliances, solid surface counter tops, white cabinets, pantry, and easy access to the fenced rear yard. Super cute updated full bath features classic tiled tub/shower combo with glass doors, tile floors, and new vanity. Need more space? Full unfinished basement is in excellent condition and is currently being used as a home office, exercise room, craft space, and utility/storage room. Fantastic private setting with fenced rear yard, welcoming front porch, and mature low-maintenance landscaping.