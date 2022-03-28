2 Bedroom Home in Charlottesville - $330,000

Cozy Belmont bungalow in the heart of the city with off street parking. This small house lives big! Plentiful windows around the home, especially the large window in the sizable living room, flood the interior with natural light. Hardwood floors throughout and a fenced in backyard make this home pet ready! This classic cottage is equipped with modern features including solar panels on the roof, energy star appliances, a Geospring hybrid hot water heater, an Energy Smart Meter from Dominion Energy, and a 40 amp breaker and 220 volt external receptacle to make this home electric vehicle ready. Pearl Certified Silver for energy efficiency. OPEN HOUSE SUNDAY, MARCH 27, 1-3PM.