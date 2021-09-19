2 Bedroom Home in Charlottesville - $325,000

Located in the Preston Ave/Rugby Rd area in the heart of Charlottesville, this 2-bedroom, 1-bath Ranch style house offers proximity to UVA and downtown Cville. The 910 finished sq ft home offers one-level living, hardwood flooring throughout, living room with built-in shelving, eat-in kitchen with white cabinets and an alcove, and a stacked washer/dryer. Enjoy private parking with a carport, as well driveway space to fit cars. Behind the house, there is a private fenced-in backyard, covered patio area, and storage shed.