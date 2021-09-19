 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
2 Bedroom Home in Charlottesville - $325,000

2 Bedroom Home in Charlottesville - $325,000

2 Bedroom Home in Charlottesville - $325,000

Located in the Preston Ave/Rugby Rd area in the heart of Charlottesville, this 2-bedroom, 1-bath Ranch style house offers proximity to UVA and downtown Cville. The 910 finished sq ft home offers one-level living, hardwood flooring throughout, living room with built-in shelving, eat-in kitchen with white cabinets and an alcove, and a stacked washer/dryer. Enjoy private parking with a carport, as well driveway space to fit cars. Behind the house, there is a private fenced-in backyard, covered patio area, and storage shed.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Breaking Sports News

News Alert