Centrally located and private, this END-UNIT townhome in Birnam Wood will not last long! This FRESHLY PAINTED 2 bed, 2 full bath home boasts BRAND NEW ENERGY-EFFICIENT WINDOWS to let in all the NATURAL LIGHT. The fully renovated kitchen features GRANITE countertops, maple cabinets, and STAINLESS STEEL appliances. Enjoy intimate dinners in the dining room or host barbecues out on the PRIVATE PATIO. Step down into the SPACIOUS family room and take in the VAULTED CEILINGS and cozy WOOD-BURNING FIREPLACE. Have a dog? This pet-friendly home has no carpet in sight and a FENCED-IN YARD. Don't forget the storage--in addition to the GARAGE, the PULL-DOWN ATTIC offers tons of extra space. Located just minutes from shopping and dining at The Shops at Stonefield. OPEN HOUSE Sunday April, 10th 12-2pm
2 Bedroom Home in Charlottesville - $320,000
