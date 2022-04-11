Adorable 1920 Bungalow located in the Locust Grove neighborhood, close to downtown, Pantops, schools, Sentara Hospital and everything that is Charlottesville. Situated on a double lot totaling .48 acres, providing plenty of space for home expansion or just enjoying the parklike setting any way you desire . There is additional half bath which often isn't found in homes this size. Lovely hardwood floors, separate living room that could be used as a study, dining room, kitchen with side entrance onto the yard. The rear master bedroom overlooks the expansive backyard. A new patio was recently installed.
2 Bedroom Home in Charlottesville - $305,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
The incident happened around 9:45 p.m on U.S. 33.
Due to a number-crunching bug, the new data in the Blue Ridge Health District is not currently an accurate picture of what is happening locally with COVID-19 cases.
Arch Manning, Peyton and Eli's nephew, visited UVa on Saturday. He's the nation's top high school quarterback.
Arch Manning, the nation’s top 2023 quarterback recruit, visited Virginia’s football program this weekend, sources confirmed Saturday.
Nine-year-old Niko has been in isolated custody at the Charlottesville-Albemarle SPCA for more than six years after a woman said he got loose in her yard and killed her cat.
For the first time in four years, Virginia doesn’t expect to be facing a major roster rebuild going into the offseason.
By Hilary Holladay
“We're focusing on agritourism experiences and really returning to the original experiences one could have back 150 years ago,” Dean Porter Andrews, with Easton Porter Group, said.
Sam Brunelle is coming home.
Rhymes Tremaine Walker, 23, and Miracle Octayvis Sims, 25, both of Charlottesville, were arrested and each charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
Federal grant could get the planning process rolling.