2 Bedroom Home in Charlottesville - $305,000

Adorable 1920 Bungalow located in the Locust Grove neighborhood, close to downtown, Pantops, schools, Sentara Hospital and everything that is Charlottesville. Situated on a double lot totaling .48 acres, providing plenty of space for home expansion or just enjoying the parklike setting any way you desire . There is additional half bath which often isn't found in homes this size. Lovely hardwood floors, separate living room that could be used as a study, dining room, kitchen with side entrance onto the yard. The rear master bedroom overlooks the expansive backyard. A new patio was recently installed.

