2 Bedroom Home in Charlottesville - $285,000

Better than new! This home has been completely remodeled inside and out, top to bottom by current owners: new kitchen countertops, backsplash, appliances, sink and faucet; new vanities, lighting, toilets and tub surround in both bathrooms; new wood fireplace with acme doors and floor-to-ceiling stonework; luxury vinyl plank floors, paint and custom blinds throughout; all plumbing replaced; all new windows; removed old asphalt and poured new driveway; new front steps, walkway, porch and railing; installed french drain for proper drainage; new deck, aluminum fence; brand new top quality custom shed; replaced rear storm door; new washer & dryer; replaced water heater; painted exterior. HOA covers roof and front yard maintenance. All on a lovely lot backing to trails and woods! Move right in.