Public Open House Sunday March 13 1-3. Delightful cottage. 1130 Sq ft finished. Owner's suite with sitting room on the first floor. Lots of windows making it so very bright and cheery. Almost 500 sq ft of deck space. No steps to access inside or the outside of the home. Recently painted inside as well as all new wood laminate flooring on the first floor. Ceramic tile in the baths and kitchen. In great condition and a delight. Bedroom on the first floor in River Run are really hard to come by. RiverRun is a wonderful neighborhood which adjoins Pen Park with golf, tennis and nature and fitness trails. Extremely private setting.
2 Bedroom Home in Charlottesville - $280,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
New leader comes from Ohio State University
The 17-year-old from Western Albemarle High School earned herself a platinum ticket, which is a grade above the show's iconic golden ticket to Hollywood.
awrabel@dailyprogress.com (434) 978-7261
Charlottesville and Albemarle County have moved into the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s ‘medium’ COVID-19 community level, which…
Former vice president Mike Pence will speak at the University of Virginia on April 12, the Young America’s Foundation announced Monday.
The new punishment, a two-semester suspension, represents "the largest change ever made to the Honor system" according to the student paper.
Former Charlottesville City Manager Tarron Richardson voluntarily dropped his lawsuit against City Council and city officials Tuesday, accordi…
The Virginia football team will host James Madison in 2023 at Scott Stadium to mark the first meeting between the Hoos and the Dukes since 1983.
A message to the readers from Dr. Bill:
Three takeaways from the Virginia men's basketball team's 51-50 win over Louisville in the ACC Tournament.