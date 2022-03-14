 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Charlottesville - $280,000

Public Open House Sunday March 13 1-3. Delightful cottage. 1130 Sq ft finished. Owner's suite with sitting room on the first floor. Lots of windows making it so very bright and cheery. Almost 500 sq ft of deck space. No steps to access inside or the outside of the home. Recently painted inside as well as all new wood laminate flooring on the first floor. Ceramic tile in the baths and kitchen. In great condition and a delight. Bedroom on the first floor in River Run are really hard to come by. RiverRun is a wonderful neighborhood which adjoins Pen Park with golf, tennis and nature and fitness trails. Extremely private setting.

