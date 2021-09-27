2 Bedroom Home in Charlottesville - $275,000

Nestled between Belmont and Quarry parks sits this quaint little cottage. Entering the home, the living room has a large picture window allowing lots of natural light and hardwood floors. The two bedrooms also have hardwoods and are ample sized. The full bath has a tiled tub/shower combo. Enter the eat in kitchen which boasts newer cabinetry and flooring. Want to spend some time outside? Sit on the covered porch and overlook the flat garden space. The basement is outside entry and great storage/utility space. The home has been well maintained with a roof new in 2016, hot water heater in 2017 and Ting internet available!