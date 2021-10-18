 Skip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Charlottesville - $275,000

Enter into this UPDATED 2 bedroom 1 bathroom ONE LEVEL home, located RIGHT IN TOWN, to experience a FULLY RENOVATED EAT-IN KITCHEN with BRAND NEW QUARTZ COUNTERTOPS, CUSTOM DIAMOND BRAND WHITE CABINETS, & updated appliances (including a NEW GAS RANGE), hardwood and LUXURY VINYL PLANK floors, and a PRIVATE FENCED-IN SUNNY BACKYARD! Located within very close proximity to UVA, the hospital, & downtown!

