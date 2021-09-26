2 Bedroom Home in Charlottesville - $250,000

Walk to the Rivanna Trail, The Wool Factory, and IX Park from this charming two bedroom home downtown! Laminate floors throughout the home, fresh paint and skylights all help this home shine. On the main level, entertain in the dining room or large living room. You'll love the updated kitchen with new quartz coutertops, and new appliances throughout. Upstairs, both bedrooms feature vaulted ceilings, skylights and private en suite bathrooms. Great for owner/guest suites and perfect for roommates! This home features a shared driveway with two off-street dedicated parking spots. With this kind of convenience to town, and this price point, this home won't last!