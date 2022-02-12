 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

2 Bedroom Home in Charlottesville - $243,750

2 Bedroom Home in Charlottesville - $243,750

Special opportunity by local non-profit to own this home under the community land trust affordable housing model. Income limits apply. No investors. Energy efficient new construction. This town home features 3 level living with an open concept floor plan. Low maintenance exterior. Enter on the lower level to a flex room and one car garage in the back. The main level features family room, dining room, and kitchen equipped with all appliances. Upstairs there is the owner's suite plus a 2nd bedroom and full bath. Just minutes down Avon Street from Downtown. Similar photos.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Breaking Sports News

News Alert