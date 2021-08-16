Enter into this FRESHLY PAINTED & UPDATED 2 bedroom 1.5 bathroom STONEHENGE neighborhood TOWNHOME to experience the following RECENT IMPROVEMENTS: new gorgeous HARDWOOD FLOORS, ceiling fans, sliding glass patio doors, WASHER & DRYER, and more! Prepare meals in the WHITE KITCHEN with NEW GRANITE COUNTERTOPS and NEW KITCHEN APPLIANCES, relax in the SHADED, very PRIVATE large BACK DECK, and enjoy being CONVENIENTLY LOCATED just minutes from anywhere in town!
2 Bedroom Home in Charlottesville - $239,900
