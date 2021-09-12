2 Bedroom Home in Charlottesville - $235,000

* 2 BR and 2.5 BA two level condo located in RiverRun. * Newly renovated with new LVP and carpeting, fresh paint, new decking, and new hardware. * Feels like a tree house with large windows on the main floor with a view of the woods and walking trails behind the unit. * Right next to the Community Pool. * Centrally located in between Rt 29 shopping and Downtown / UVA. * Located next to Pen Park as well as Meadowcreek Golf Course. * Each bedroom has a full bath internal to the unit. * End unit. * Located in a quiet section of RiverRun. * Side deck. * Wood burning fireplace. * Bedrooms on lower level so no. disturbance at night from condo above. * Unit will require a new HVAC unit. * All Qest piping has been replaced.