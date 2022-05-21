Special opportunity by local non-profit to own this home under the community land trust affordable housing model. Income limits apply. No investors. Energy efficient new construction. This town home features 3 level living with an open concept floor plan. Low maintenance exterior. Enter on the lower level to a flex room and one car garage in the back. The main level features family room, dining room, and kitchen equipped with all appliances. Upstairs there is the owner's suite plus a 2nd bedroom and full bath. Just minutes down Avon Street from Downtown. Similar photos. Under construction for July delivery.
2 Bedroom Home in Charlottesville - $214,750
