2 Bedroom Home in Charlottesville - $2,500

Stunning Blue Ridge Mountain views from every window of this 4th floor condo. Sunny kitchen with solid surface counters and white cabinets. Flooring: Ceramic tile floors in kitchen&both bathrooms. Simulated wood vinyl floors in halls&foyer. Carpet in both bedrooms. Private foyer, spacious living room w/balcony, dining room w/a full wall of built-in cabinets&shelving. Primary bedroom w/ walk in closet &private full bath, 2nd bedroom for guests, or use it as a home office or studio. 2nd full bath. Laundry room w/ washer and dryer. 55+luxury independent retirement community located minutes from shopping & the University. Amenities include a 75' indoor heated pool, fitness center, library, Driver services, art studio, game room, guest rooms, & a full selection of enrichment and social activities. Fine dining 5x/week ($350/person). One parking space in the garage. Small pets allowed. Simplify and embrace life at University Village!

