 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

2 Bedroom Home in Charlottesville - $2,400

2 Bedroom Home in Charlottesville - $2,400

Available June 1, 2022. The Willow Villa is beautifully finished in both quality and design. Two-car garage with stepless entrance to mudroom/laundry off kitchen. Enter into a light-filled open kitchen, dining, and living room floor plan. Beautiful beamed ceilings. Kitchen has granite counters, white painted cabinets, stainless appliances, and custom lighting fixtures. Also on the first floor is a master suite and bath w/ zero-entry tile shower, mosaic detailing, and frameless glass doors. Additional bedroom on the 1st floor with another full bath. Laundry also on main level. Walkout lower level with large finished rec room and two huge rooms for additional storage. 2 year Lease is preferred.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Breaking Sports News

News Alert