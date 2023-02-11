Available 6/15/23! Urban living at its' BEST! This beautiful home has an ideal location as it is so convenient to Downtown Charlottesville, the village of Belmont and UVA & UVA Hospital! Steps to the bus-line if you prefer. Open concept main level living w/a gas fireplace, hardwood floors throughout & a back patio! 2nd floor includes 2 bedroom suites w/many custom features. This home has a HERS Index Score of 68 which means it is 32% more energy efficient than a standard new home (energy efficiency and maximum utility savings) Hunter Douglas window treatments throughout, custom light fixtures & a stone fireplace surround are just a few of the many upgrades in this home.