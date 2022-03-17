2 Bedroom Home in Charlottesville - $2,200

This fully furnished and equipped 2-bedroom cottage is cute as a button, and so close to UVA and everything Charlottesville! Featuring a remodeled bathroom, gleaming hardwood floors, new deck, and tasteful and comfortable mid-century modern furnishings, this property only needs you. Each bedroom includes a frame for a queen size mattress and boxspring, which is all you need to provide. This home received a new roof, heat pump, water heater, and washer and dryer in 2021, so you know you will be comfortable. Full unfinished and walk-out basement for storage of bikes or any other bulky items. It even offers a large deck and spacious backyard for your enjoyment. Available for August 2022 move-in. No pets, no smoking. All utilities are the responsibility of the tenant.