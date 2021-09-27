 Skip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Charlottesville - $199,900

Private end unit in Stonehenge. Spacious living room/dining room combo with vaulted ceiling and access to private deck. Living room has wood burning fireplace for the upcoming chilly nights! HOA offers many amenities for you to enjoy including pool, tennis and basketball court.

