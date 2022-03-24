 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Charlottesville - $1,700

Newly remodeled fifth floor unit. 2 beds/2 baths with covered balcony in the "Towers" section of the community. In-unit washer/dryer combo! LVP flooring throughout, exposed brick in the living room. Residents can relax in the community pool. Water/sewer/trash included in rent. Accessible by elevator access. Parking pass is required/towing enforced. Walking distance to UVA, Scott Stadium, the Corner, and UVA hospital. Monticello Properties is managing please do not do any Long & Foster application on-line. Tenants pay utilities. No smoking. No pets.

