Available August 1, 29022. This MOVE-IN READY 2 bedroom duplex offers close proximity to Fontaine Research Park, local restaurants, the University of Virginia, the 250 bypass, and I-64. The 1,092 finished sq ft attached home features all new paint, lighting, granite counters in kitchen and upstairs bath, hardwood flooring, a stack washer and dryer, and an outdoor storage space that locks. The main level of the home includes a sunny living room, a separate dining area, an updated kitchen, and a half bath. The top level offers two bedrooms and a full hallway bath. Rent includes one parking space in shared driveway and summer yard maintenance. Parking on street is allowed.
2 Bedroom Home in Charlottesville - $1,600
