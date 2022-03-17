 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Charlottesville - $1,400

Available July 1 2022. Beautiful apartment right off Stadium Road allowing for quick walk to center of campus and prime location for UVA football games! Unit has recently been updated including brand new kitchen w/tile floors, granite countertops, steel finishes on hardware, brand new appliances & cabinetry; new bathroom w/tile floor, new vanity w/deep drawers for storage, large mirrored medicine cabinet, sizable shower w/built in shelving; Master BR is an excellent size w/two closets for added storage. Second bedroom has double windows to allow for beautiful, natural light!

