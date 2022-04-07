 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Charlottesville - $1,300

Duplex in Charlottesville close by Martha Jefferson Hospital (Pantops). Terrace level with patio and backyard. Large fully fenced backyard with access to Rivanna Trails. Washer and Dryer included in the unit. 15 min. to UVA

