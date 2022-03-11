2 Bedroom Home in Afton - $1,500,000

Tucked away at the end of a scenic country lane ... this private setting will delight the nature lover in everyone. Featuring the finest quality, the custom built main residence and a separate tastefully restored guest cottage reside on almost 10 acres of beautiful Nelson County. A grand stone fireplace anchors the 2 bed, 2 1/2 bath main residence. Cathedral ceilings with exposed repurposed barn beams, reclaimed lumber flooring and door and window trim, historic mainframe timbers, custom cabinets, counters, vanities, doors and windows make this home truly special. The beautifully restored bungalow style 2 bedroom guest cottage w/ kitchen, open dining and living area, full bath, laundry, 3 season porch and large private deck.