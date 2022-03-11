Tucked away at the end of a scenic country lane ... this private setting will delight the nature lover in everyone. Featuring the finest quality, the custom built main residence and a separate tastefully restored guest cottage reside on almost 10 acres of beautiful Nelson County. A grand stone fireplace anchors the 2 bed, 2 1/2 bath main residence. Cathedral ceilings with exposed repurposed barn beams, reclaimed lumber flooring and door and window trim, historic mainframe timbers, custom cabinets, counters, vanities, doors and windows make this home truly special. The beautifully restored bungalow style 2 bedroom guest cottage w/ kitchen, open dining and living area, full bath, laundry, 3 season porch and large private deck.
2 Bedroom Home in Afton - $1,500,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
The 17-year-old from Western Albemarle High School earned herself a platinum ticket, which is a grade above the show's iconic golden ticket to Hollywood.
Former vice president Mike Pence will speak at the University of Virginia on April 12, the Young America’s Foundation announced Monday.
New leader comes from Ohio State University
A message to the readers from Dr. Bill:
An Orange County man has been charged with murder following an incident that occurred Monday in Graves Mill.
Former Charlottesville City Manager Tarron Richardson voluntarily dropped his lawsuit against City Council and city officials Tuesday, accordi…
University of Virginia leadership has extended the contract of President Jim Ryan for another three years.
Three takeaways from the Virginia men's basketball team's 51-50 win over Louisville in the ACC Tournament.
"It was kind of shocking to see the spaces and to realize the severe state of disrepair that the building was in. We really have to do better for our kids," board member Sherry Kraft said.
“I know he’s proud of me. He would tell me so many times he was proud of me for what I was doing.”