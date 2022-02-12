2/13 index Feb 12, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save BUSINESSCLASSIFIEDSCOMMENTARYHOMESLIFESTYLESLOCAL & STATENATION & WORLDOBITUARIESSCOREBOARDSPORTS 0 Comments Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Three takeaways from Virginia's 69-68 win over No. 7 Duke DURHAM, N.C. — Their lead in the most hostile of intimidating venues held up from midway through the first half until deep into the second half. Five-bedroom home collapses into ocean on Outer Banks, spreading debris along beaches A five-bedroom home on the Outer Banks has collapsed into the Atlantic Ocean, according to the National Park Service. Foxfield limits alcohol, creates new hospitality tent ahead of spring races General admission attendees can watch the race along the rail or on a large video wall and purchase alcohol on site, but cannot bring in their own alcoholic beverages. Blacksburg shooting suspect, charged with first degree murder, livestreams his arrest A suspect in a homicide and multiple shootings in downtown Blacksburg late Friday appears to have recorded his Saturday night arrest by police on Facebook Live. Deputy Va. attorney general resigns after Washington Post reporting on social media posts RICHMOND — A deputy Virginia attorney general resigned Thursday, a state official said, after The Washington Post raised questions about socia… Beekman's last-second 3-pointer leads UVa to stunning upset win at Duke Reece Beekman sank an open corner 3-pointer with 1.1 seconds to play and the Virginia men's basketball team stunned No. 9 Duke 69-68 at Cameron Indoor Stadium. Opinion/editorial: Albemarle parents must show kids were hurt You can’t win a civil lawsuit where no one got hurt. That truth likely will determine the outcome of a legal action bent on killing an anti-ra… ‘Committed but weary': Hospital staff battle record surge "It's challenging, because we've been running this race for two years now. And I think most of us, at least hoped at some level, that we would be in a different spot than we are today." Hatton Ferry projected to be back afloat in April thanks to donation Hatton Ferry will float again thanks to donations. Wednesday fire damages Pantops restaurant Fire is believed to have started in the kitchen