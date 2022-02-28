 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
13 Bedroom Home in Charlottesville - $2,800,000

Northfield Manor is an Entertainers Dream. High Occupancy Investment; Second Home; or Live & Work from the ideal Location. The Main Home Features 8 Bedrooms Office & Spa; 9 Full Baths & The Carriage House over Garage features 3 Bedrooms 2.5 Baths; 2 Large Vehicle Bays & Private Gym. Includes a Second Buildable Lot in rear w access from Old Brook Rd. Build a Pool House, Guest House; or Divide the Parcel. ** Video and Floorplan will provide better understanding of Layout** LESS Than 5 miles to: UVA Hospital; Downtown Cville; JPJ Arena. CHO Airport 6 miles. DC 2 hours & Richmond 1 hour.

